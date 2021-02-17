Advertisement

State of emergency declared in Pitt. Co. ahead of anticipated winter weather

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A local state of emergency was declared by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ahead of the expected winter weather from Wednesday night into Thursday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting around a half an inch of ice throughout the county.

“We saw how significant the impact that this past weekend’s ice and winter weather had on our community, and we want to enable our emergency department to respond as needed in the coming days,” added Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, Bob Warren.

A handful of volunteer fire departments are remaining open to the public for warming and electronics to charge.

Click here for more details surrounding the state of emergency.

