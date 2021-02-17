Thousands of uninsured Virginians could benefit from special enrollment period

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With the special enrollment period that opened Monday, Virginians have another chance to shop for a new health insurance plan under the Affordable Care Act. And advocates say thousands of people could benefit.

At the start of the pandemic, the organization Enroll Virginia says more than 600,000 Virginians were uninsured. And since then, just under 100,000 lost coverage when they lost their jobs.

“We really do urge all uninsured Virginians to apply for health coverage,” said Deepak Madala, Enroll Virginia Program Manager. “The vast majority of Virginians can qualify for some financial help either through the Affordable Care Act, the marketplace or the Virginia Medicaid program, and we really want to get the word out.”

The special enrollment period continues for 90 days, and ends on May 15th.

