Advertisement

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs...
FILE - In this Thursday, April 18, 2019 file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global hacks, including a destructive attack targeting an American movie studio and an extortion scheme aimed at stealing more than $1.3 billion from banks, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three were members of a North Korean military intelligence agency and carried out hacks at the behest of the government with a goal of using pilfered funds for the benefit of the regime.

At the same time, prosecutors announced a plea deal with a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen who investigators say organized the sophisticated laundering of millions of dollars in stolen funds.

Besides naming two additional defendants beyond the original 2018 case, the new case also adds to the list of victims from around the world of hacks carried out by the Reconnaissance General Bureau.

Prosecutors say the global conspiracy extorted more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from banks and companies; unleashed a sweeping ransomware campaign; and hacks that targeted Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 over a Hollywood movie the North Korean government didn’t like.

“As laid out in today’s indictment, North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world’s leading bank robbers,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, told reporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expected with Thursday storm
DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 7 PM
Major winter storm heads our way Thursday

Latest News

Vichar Ratanapakdee, 84, died after an attack during a walk in San Francisco.
Asian Americans alarmed by spate of hate crimes
Alexis Murphy
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh is surprised with the Presidential Medal of...
Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh at State of the Union
Many homeowners paid for their upgrades with savings last year, according to NerdWallet’s 2020...
Popular 2021 home upgrades — and how to pay for them