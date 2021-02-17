Virginia Tech graduate creates and hosts virtual goal-setting workshops

Washington, D.C. (WDBJ) - A Million Dreams is a motivational, goal-setting workshop hosted by a young man who knows a thing or two about pursuing his own dream.

“The key to happiness is intentionality,” the promotional video begins. “It’s about taking control of your life and that’s what we’re going to do today.”

These words are at the heart of Nolan Nichols’ platform called A Million Dreams.

“Dreams are kind of big picture things and goals are the stepping stones to get there,” Nichols said. “So that’s what I’m doing with the virtual workshops is going through the process of how do you figure out what your dream is.”

For Nichols, one of his biggest dreams was to intern and work for Hokie Vision at Virginia Tech- an opportunity he got his freshman year.

“It really showed me that you can have a goal and you can meet it and it’s possible.”

Then after 8 years, Nichols found himself looking for a new dream and setting new goals in Washington, D.C., but his lessons from Tech stayed with him.

“That’s one thing that Virginia Tech taught me is that I enjoy being around other people, engaging with people, leading workshops,” he said. “And I was thinking it would be really fun and hopefully useful for other people to just kind of go through and share a little bit of my story and that maybe it could help other people chase their dreams.”

And though the pandemic forced him to move his workshops online instead of in-person, Nichols said now is still a great time to refocus the vision for your life.

“I think it’s such a relevant message right now with COVID because its really about asking ourselves what’s truly essential in our lives and it’s figuring out what we learned about ourselves during COVID and what do we want to choose to put back in our lives as we emerge from this.”

Nichols said it’s never to late to try something new. You just gotta take it one dream at a time.

“So let’s discover the dream within each one of us and live out your dream every day,” his promotional video proclaims.

A Million Dreams is also a blog and podcast where you can learn more about achieving dreams and going after goals from Nichols.

