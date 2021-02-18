Advertisement

Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

