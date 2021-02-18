Buena Vista reveals new revitalization plan

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista has seen a number of efforts to revitalize its downtown over the years, most recently with Roanoke developer Ed Walker. He just put a number of buildings he bought there back on the market.

Now they have a new plan out they believe will take on the job in a new way.

“We looked at this with a very realistic eye, and we also understand this won’t happen overnight,” said Chuck D’Aprix of Downtown Economic.

D’Aprix is the consultant Buena Vista brought in. It’s his group that came up with the new strategy they’re calling, “Buena Vista Forward.”

“We’re encouraging what’s called incremental development,” D’Aprix said. “It’s attracting small developers so we’re not relying upon on one major developer. And providing incentives to rehab built.”

Kristin Ramsey, Buena Vista Dir. of Econ. Development and Marketing Coordinator: “This one’s going to be different. We’re actually already applying for grants to implement some of these. Some of the things are a lot easier to implement.”

Like a new park, in a patch of land right in the middle of town, already bought by the city using a grant.

D’Aprix: “Creating a town square on the corner of 21st and Magnolia, and really beginning to drive the downtown as a place to be and a place that looks better in the long run.”

A process that the plan sees as happening in many small parts over time.

Ramsey: “It’s got to be done in small pieces. You can’t have one big idea and that’s going to change the whole city. It’s a multi-step approach and we think it will be a lot more successful moving forward.”

