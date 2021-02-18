Advertisement

First case of South African COVID-19 located in SWVA

The Commonwealth has now seen three cases of the B.1.351 variant
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV(Emily Wakeman/WBTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The first case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 variant was identified in Southwest Virginia in an adult who recently returned to the state from international travel. The B.1.351 variant was first located in South Africa in late 2020.

Contacts of the case were alerted and managed.

There is no evidence that shows this variant causes more serious disease than the base COVID-19 strain. Through Thursday, the B.1.351 variant has appeared in nine states. A total of three were found in the Commonwealth.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID
Governor announces new vaccine registration phone number as percentage of positive COVID tests slides below 9%
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight

