Lynchburg area avoids significant icing, dealt slushy roads Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks around the Lynchburg area were dealt a wintry mix Thursday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation crews put their attention on a lot of the primary roads around the Lynchburg area.

Although much of the downfall had stopped by midday, there was still some slush and wetness left out on primary roadways through the afternoon and evening.

The attention, however, turns to Thursday night as a refreeze and possible light downfall come along the way.

“In this case, applying abrasives, sand and salt as appropriate, to ensure traction and making sure we watch those cold spots,” said Paula Jones, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Many residential areas that haven’t been plowed will face a refreeze Thursday night.

