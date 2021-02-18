NCHS Head of School to step down at end of 2021-22 school year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The current North Cross High School Head of School, Christian J. Procter, Ph.D., is stepping down at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“The timing of this announcement, with more than a year before my departure, will allow the Board of Trustees a full recruitment cycle as they seek the next Head of School.” He added “the next Head of School will inherit a financially sound, vibrant academic institution ready for whatever the future holds,” pointing to the school finishing its most successful capital campaign in its history, recently constructed a new campus, and enjoying a record high enrollment and budgetary success.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Fourd Kemper thanks Procter, saying, “Through Chris’ leadership, his close working relationship with our Board of Trustees, the support of our student families, and the constant efforts of our capable and committed staff and faculty, North Cross is in a much stronger position now than in 2011.” Kemper went on to say, “The Board has already begun to move swiftly to start the search process. I have asked Sarah Boxley Beck ’98, to chair our search committee.”

