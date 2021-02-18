Radford community organizations open overnight warming center

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Community organizations in Radford have joined together to provide a warming shelter Wednesday night to anyone from the city who might need it.

The Shelter, located at 1205 Downey St, opened at 10 p.m. Wednesday as a place to provide food and a warm place for the homeless and anyone from the city in need of a warm bed. It partnered with the RADical Change Commission to act as a temporary warming shelter.

Right now, there is no general homeless shelter in the city.

For about three years, The Shelter has been footsteps off Radford University’s campus as a place for anyone who needs it, whether that’s food from the pantry or a safe place to sleep.

“Everything we do is by word of mouth, so somebody knows somebody that knows somebody that’s in trouble,” The Shelter Minister Robert Morris said.

Morris opened the main floor Wednesday night for anyone in need.

“If you need help, if I can help you, we’re going to help you,” Morris said. “If I can’t help you somebody else can.”

Cots are lined up by the staircase on standby. Masks and hand sanitizer are at the ready as folks enter the facility.

“The doors are open,” RADical Change Commission founder Janiele Hamden said. “If they can get here, they can come on in and if they can’t get here, they can still give a call and we’ll try to see what we can do for them.”

The RADical Change Commission is a community organization committed to helping vulnerable populations. Hamden said since there is no one general space for the homeless she wanted to help, especially with the threat of severe weather overnight.

“We’re here,” Hamden said. “No matter what we’ll make sure they get hooked up with something.”

Mayor David Horton said the city is always willing to help connect people in need to community resources and get people back on their feet.

“It’s always wonderful when we have our organizations in the city step up to meet the needs of the citizens,” Horton said. “I think Radford has been fortunate to not have an extreme problem of homelessness. Certainly, it’s an evolving situation particularly during a pandemic.”

Hamden said she is working with other community organizations to provide a shelter for more than one night.

“It’s very important to us that we be the best that we can be and that our community knows we’re here to show up for them every time,” Hamden said.

For now, the shelter is only open Wednesday night, but organizers say that could change based on how the weather unfolds overnight.

You can contact The Shelter at 540-267-5356.

Horton said if anyone in Radford has any issues that might come up tonight to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 540-731-3624.

Other important city resources for the storm:

Radford Electric Department: 540-731-3641 (7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)

Radford Department of Public Works: 540-731-3605 (8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)

Road Conditions: call VDOT at 511

Connect to Radford to stay updated on the latest closings and conditions:

Website: www.radfordva.gov

Facebook: Radford City Government

Instagram: radfordva

For more information on what to have in your emergency kit visit:

https://www.radfordva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=526

