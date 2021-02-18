Roads are icy and slushy; don’t drive if you don’t have to

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Freezing rain and ice throughout the WDBJ7 viewing area have led to icy, slushy and dangerous roads Thursday.

If heading onto freeways and highways, check VDOT’s website before you head out.

Virginia State Police report troopers responded to 270 traffic crashes and 165 disabled vehicles across the commonwealth between midnight and 11 a.m. Thursday. The majority of the crashes involved only damage to vehicles with no major injuries.

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel Thursday and overnight into Friday. “Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads,” according to State Police.

If you must travel, State Police offer these tips:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

A crash at mile marker 128 in Montgomery County closed southbound lanes of I-81 Thursday morning. (Montgomery County Emergency Services)

