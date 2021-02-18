Roanoke opens applications for new round of funding from CARES Act

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Friday, organizations can apply for the next round of CARES Act funding for 2021.

The funds can be used to help homelessness, human services, or economic development initiatives directly connected with the prevention, preparation and response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The period to apply lasts through March 1. The minimum that can be requested is $50,000, with a max of $200,000.

Click here for the application. Any questions should be directed to keith.holland@roanokeva.gov.

