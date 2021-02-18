Advertisement

VDOT warns of potential for overnight refreezing in the Roanoke Valley

Plows drive down I-581 to clear roads of snow and ice.
Plows drive down I-581 to clear roads of snow and ice.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jason Bond, a Spokesperson for VDOT, said there are several concerns with Thursday’s weather.

He said while roads are much clearer Thursday afternoon than they were earlier on, there is a potential for more freezing rain to come down again later Thursday afternoon/evening, making roads slicker.

Another worry is about refreezing taking place overnight, which could make road conditions dangerous for anyone driving overnight or Friday morning. The refreezing could also lead to downed trees and power lines.

VDOT has made progress clearing primary roads and have started clearing secondary roads.

“Drivers this afternoon will find the major roads in much better shape than they would have earlier today, it’s definitely the secondary roads that they’re starting to make progress on in some areas, many of these roads still remain covered in ice, slush, snowy conditions,” Bond said.

He suggested still staying at home if at all possible to avoid any slick spots on the roads and to leave room for VODT crews to continue to plow and treat roads.

