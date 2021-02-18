Advertisement

VHSL State Basketball Semfinals Took Center Stage On Wednesday

State Finals are this weekend
(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Wednesday night was a busy one in the high school basketball playoffs. In Class 5, the Patrick Henry girls took out Potomac Falls 61-37, while the boys came up short against Stonebridge, 67-66.

In Class 4, Pulaski County’s girls knocked off Loudoun Valley 41-39 in overtime thanks to a driving layup at the buzzer by Keslyn Secrist.

Abingdon beat Liberty Christian 58-55 in boys Class 3 action while Spotswood eliminated Carroll County 52-45 on the girls’s side.

Glenvar’s girls fell to Gate City 55-38 in Class 2, and the boys from Parry McCluer took out J.I. Burton 51-46 in Class 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expected with Thursday storm
DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 7 PM
Major impacts expected from Thursday’s winter storm
Alexis Murphy disappeared from Nelson County in 2013; her body has been recovered
Remains found of girl who disappeared from Nelson County in 2013

Latest News

The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional...
Roanoke County Schools votes to allow sports outside county
Pulaski County High School Adds To Their Roster Presence
Pulaski County High School Adds To Roster Presence
Pulaski Cougars prepare for their first game against Patrick Henry High School. Cheerleaders...
Pulaski to count cheerleaders, band as participants at football games
No. 16 Florida St routs No. 7 Virginia 81-60 in ACC showdown