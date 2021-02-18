VHSL State Basketball Semfinals Took Center Stage On Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Wednesday night was a busy one in the high school basketball playoffs. In Class 5, the Patrick Henry girls took out Potomac Falls 61-37, while the boys came up short against Stonebridge, 67-66.

In Class 4, Pulaski County’s girls knocked off Loudoun Valley 41-39 in overtime thanks to a driving layup at the buzzer by Keslyn Secrist.

Abingdon beat Liberty Christian 58-55 in boys Class 3 action while Spotswood eliminated Carroll County 52-45 on the girls’s side.

Glenvar’s girls fell to Gate City 55-38 in Class 2, and the boys from Parry McCluer took out J.I. Burton 51-46 in Class 1.

