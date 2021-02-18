Advertisement

Water leak affects residents in Town of Chatham, Pittsylvania County

(KJCT)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Residents in the area of the Town of Chatham and Tightsqueeze are being asked to conserve their water usage for the next few hours after a loss in water pressure from a major water leak.

Customers of the Town of Chatham and the Pittsylvania County Service Authority are being affected.

This is to help crews isolate the leak and let the pressure build back up.

