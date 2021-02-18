Water leak affects residents in Town of Chatham, Pittsylvania County

(WDBJ) - Residents in the area of the Town of Chatham and Tightsqueeze are being asked to conserve their water usage for the next few hours after a loss in water pressure from a major water leak.

Customers of the Town of Chatham and the Pittsylvania County Service Authority are being affected.

This is to help crews isolate the leak and let the pressure build back up.

Check back for updates.

