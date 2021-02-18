WDBJ7 rides along with Lynchburg Public Works as roads get cleared

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 rode along with Lynchburg Public Works Thursday to get a firsthand look at how crews dealt with the morning’s wintry mix.

We rode along with Pierre Jones, a street maintenance technician Thursday morning.

He’s been with the department for two years and says this is the first significant season he’s worked, but that things have gone well so far.

He and others took plows to the main roads in Lynchburg Thursday, making sure to clear slush off the roads.

He says clearing the roads makes him feel good knowing he’s helping his community.

“This is my first snow since I’ve been here so I’ve been waiting for it to snow and I love getting out here and working with the people, got a great group of guys working for the community, cleaning the streets up. They’ll call in and tell us we did a good job and send us cards,” said Jones.

Some of the city’s residential areas still have slush on the roadways and can expect a refreeze Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.