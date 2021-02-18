Advertisement

Woman wins necklace in contest, gives to widowed best friend

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone loves to see their name picked in a contest, especially if that contest includes a gift. But would you willingly give that gift to your best friend?

Well that’s exactly what one woman did when she won a Valentines’ necklace giveaway at Ginger’s Jewelry. The prize was a 5 diamond and 14-karat yellow gold necklace.

It’s now on Jennifer Brunk’s neck after her childhood best friend, Audra, decided she needed the prize more.

Three years ago, Jennifer’s husband died from colon cancer at 31-years-old. Valentines Day has been a tough holiday ever since.

“I cried as soon as I received it, because it’s just not something everyday that you have someone give something that special to you, and I was just filled with gratitude and joy at the same time, and felt so special and loved,” said Brunk.

Ginger Mumpower, the store’s owner, described this as a true love story and was overjoyed to have the winner give away her prize.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another Winter storm will likely impact our region on Thursday.
Snow, sleet and lots of ice expected with Thursday storm
DeAngelo Bonds mugshot
Name released of woman whose body was found in Roanoke River
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 7 PM
Major impacts expected from Thursday’s winter storm
Alexis Murphy disappeared from Nelson County in 2013; her body has been recovered
Remains found of girl who disappeared from Nelson County in 2013

Latest News

City Hall in Buena Vista, Va.
Buena Vista reveals new revitalization plan
General Assembly committee tables constitutional amendment targeting educational disparities
Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Michael Bennet have re-introduced Medicare-X legislation that could...
Kaine and Bennet reintroduce Medicare-X legislation
A wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain moves in overnight and lingers into Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday,February 17 - Winter Storm Update