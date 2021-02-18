Woman wins necklace in contest, gives to widowed best friend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone loves to see their name picked in a contest, especially if that contest includes a gift. But would you willingly give that gift to your best friend?

Well that’s exactly what one woman did when she won a Valentines’ necklace giveaway at Ginger’s Jewelry. The prize was a 5 diamond and 14-karat yellow gold necklace.

It’s now on Jennifer Brunk’s neck after her childhood best friend, Audra, decided she needed the prize more.

Three years ago, Jennifer’s husband died from colon cancer at 31-years-old. Valentines Day has been a tough holiday ever since.

“I cried as soon as I received it, because it’s just not something everyday that you have someone give something that special to you, and I was just filled with gratitude and joy at the same time, and felt so special and loved,” said Brunk.

Ginger Mumpower, the store’s owner, described this as a true love story and was overjoyed to have the winner give away her prize.

