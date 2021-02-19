Appalachian power crews make progress, but some stubborn jobs remain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Poor Mountain Thursday, the beeping echoed through the forest in every direction: the sound of an Appalachian Power truck, backing up.

Crews were trying to reach the end of Popcorn Lane to fix a snapped power pole and broken transformer, brought down by ice. But the weather made the one-lane dirt road essentially impassable.

“It’s not easy to do the job out here,” said AMI Technician Melissa Wheeler.

Wheeler and her team of contractors have been on the road since Sunday, often working 12 to 14 hour shifts. The crews have mostly tackled small outages, like the one on Popcorn Lane. The problem is many of the outages lie in places that are difficult or impossible to reach in icy conditions, leaving some homeowners in the dark.

“In certain situations and when the weather’s really bad, it can’t happen immediately like we all want,” said Wheeler.

Before Thursday’s storm even started, roughly 1,000 Appalachian Power customers had been in the dark for days, the result of another ice storm that moved through Saturday. Wheeler said this latest ice event wasn’t as bad, but it still means more work for her crew.

“This ice and sleet out here makes it slick. We have to be careful to not fall,” she said.

While crews work, residents have to wait.

For Helen Dillon, who lives on Popcorn Lane, Thursday meant hours spent in the dark, or down the road at her mother’s house, where a generator kept the lights and heat on.

If crews couldn’t get the power back on, “I’ll just stay here and bundle up in a lot of blankets,” she said.

Crews did eventually get power back on at Dillon’s house. After multiple attempts to get digger and bucket trucks up Popcorn Lane, they decided to wait for better weather to install a new power pole. Instead, crews put in a workaround that restored power to all but one house on the street.

