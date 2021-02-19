Charges filed in Henry County abduction case following recent AMBER Alert

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A handful of charges were filed against Kaleb Merritt, 21, after this past weekend’s alleged kidnapping case in Henry County.

He is charged with rape, computer solicitation of a child younger than 15-years-old, and abduction all connected to the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl in Henry County on February 12th.

Court documents reveal that the two initially met over Instagram before messaging each other on an app called Discord.

The app sent a report about the messages to authorities saying the reported user, that police now identify as Merritt, was a part of a group on the app that extorts female minors.

Warrants show Merritt and the victim exchanged messages and child pornography through the app and the documents explicitly detail sexual acts between the two.

On February 11th, Merritt told the victim to leave her home and hide her phone after authorities contacted him.

The next day, she was reported missing after a family member found a suicide note.

Her and Merritt were found in Henderson, North Carolina the next day.

According to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children, the number of tips they received have increased by 71 percent in their region this year as kids are learning virtually.

Merritt is awaiting extradition in Henderson, North Carolina.

