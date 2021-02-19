Charlotte County residents left in the dark in nearly week-long power outages

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Across Charlotte County, downed trees are covered in ice. A look up in the air - and in some cases, on the ground - shows power lines also covered in ice.

And homes like Linda Bradner’s are taking the hit.

Bradner has lived in her home for nearly 50 years. A look outside her house tells the tale of what she’s been dealing with for almost a week.

“It’s just major damage in a very widespread area but it’s getting old now,” said Bradner.

Bradner and thousands of others anxiously await crews to restore their power.

Many lines are still down from two storms within a week’s time.

Folks like Bradner are losing food and fuel as the clock keeps ticking.

“We are starting to run low on propane and we are having a hard time getting some delivered so we’re concerned about the heat at this point cause our gas fireplace is the only source of heat that we have right now,” said Bradner.

As of mid-afternoon Friday, Southside Electric Cooperative reported nearly 3,000 customers without power in the county.

In a release to WDBJ7, SEC says in part they have “increased the number of crewmen working to restore power after Winter Storms Tabitha which left 80% of members without power. Mutual aid crews from five states and neighboring Virginia Electric Cooperatives and contract crews including crews from Dominion Energy are assisting Southside crews with construction and restoration efforts. SEC now will have an outage force of 783 in the field once all crews arrive later today.”

“Nearly 80% of our electric infrastructure, which we have built and maintained over the last 80 years, has been destroyed all at once. This is the worst storm I have seen in my 14 years at Southside and 36 years in the industry,” Jeff Edwards, president and CEO said in the release.

But for folks like Bradner, it’s just a waiting game to get the lights back on.

“I do remember a couple other times when we were without power for about a week but I’m not sure they’re gonna have power back to everybody in another week,” said Bradner.

A definitive timeline for restoration was not provided to WDBJ7.

