Downtown Roanoke deals with winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The plows were out early in downtown Roanoke, but by late morning, just a handful of restaurants had opened their doors.

Tacos Rojas was one of them.

“Right now for the pandemic and everything, it’s hard to stay open, but we try our best,” Antonio Rojas told WDBJ7. “We try working hard and working safe too.”

Even as a thick layer of ice lingered and people navigated slippery sidewalks, some wondered what all the fuss was about.

“I’m here from Billings Montana. It was 24 below when I left,” Shaelyn Torgrimson said Thursday morning.

“It’s a little crazy to me that this is causing such a shutdown, because... it’s like a spring day for us in Montana,” she joked.

Torgrimson was planning to fly out of Roanoke on Thursday, but her flight was cancelled. She rebooked for Friday, and says that flight was cancelled as well. Now, she’s hoping for a flight home to Montana on Saturday.

