Floyd man killed in early-morning crash

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a Floyd man early Friday.

The crash was reported at 3:45 a.m. February 19 on Route 221, eight tenths of a mile south of Route 721 in Floyd County.

Police say Mark Proctor, 62, was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Route 221, and ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and hit an embankment before overturning. Proctor was thrown from the truck.

Police say Proctor was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

