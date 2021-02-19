Advertisement

Hometown 4-H program goes to Mars

Hometown 4-Hers got a chance to get in on the fun as NASA’s Perseverance rover arrived on Mars...
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -NASA’s Perseverance rover arrived on Mars Thursday afternoon, and some hometown 4-Hers got a chance to get in on the fun and learn about STEM careers.

When the shuttle launched in July, the National 4-H Council put out learning kits to tie in the mission, so kids could learn about science happening in real time.

“While the pandemic has been going on there’s been a big gap in that experiential learning,” 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent Maribeth Martin said.

Martin helped guide the kids through different programs, including launching a flying man on Mars, and learning how astronauts can grow their food to survive.

“Tapping into those things that are happening around us right now and making them relevant is super important because kids are in tune to what’s going on,” Martin said.

Bedford partnered with the library in Forest to offer a smaller in person program -- helping to connect those kids who go to school online like Oliver Smith.

“I do school at home completely, so it was fun to get out of the house and be with other kids,” Smith said.

Smith is part of the Soaring Arrows 4-H Club. His favorite project was wiring the electric motor.

“When I first tried to do it, it wouldn’t drive so I had to try and figure out why and it ended up because the wheels were too tight,” Smith said.

The kits show them science is much bigger than STEM.

“Kids get the opportunity to explore what all it takes to do a mission to Mars,” Martin said. “Not just there’s an astronaut that goes on a mission and gets to space, there’s lots of people it takes to make that happen.”

Showing the kids how science goes beyond the textbook.

“I learned how to test ideas and to keep trying and that anything is possible,” Smith said.

