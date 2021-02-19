Hometown Eats: Zorba Restaurant Greek & International Cuisine in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for a restaurant with a menu offering just about everything, look no further than Zorba Restaurant Greek & International Cuisine in Salem. They are serving everything from country staples to authentic Mediterranean cuisine.

Owner Adel Eltawansy, who was born in Egypt, has spent time in countries around the world. Now he’s bringing the flavors he learned to the Roanoke Valley.

The jerk chicken is one of the dishes you’ve got to try here. Eltawansy lets the chicken marinate for hours.

“5 or 6 different seasonings,” he said. “Cajun seasoning and a little bit of sesame seed sauce, you know.”

But what Zorba is really known for is the Mediterranean food. Eltawansy is known as the falafel king after all. They also make incredible Gyros here.

A personal recommendation is to check out the guacamole too. Some argue it is some of the best you’ll find in the Roanoke Valley.

“Who would’ve thought incredible guacamole at a Greek restaurant,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “I mean they are doing everything here and they are doing it all fantastic.”

Zorba Restaurant Greek & International Cuisine is located at 1601 Lynchburg Turnpike, Salem, VA 24153. Their phone number is (540) 344-1988.

