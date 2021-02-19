Advertisement

Hotels in Danville fill with scattered power outages

By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Danville, power outages have been problematic all week long. With the threat of the Thursday’s winter weather, hotels booked quickly, including Danville’s newest hotel, The Bee.

Across from the municipal building in the River District, The Bee, which has 47 total rooms, filled quickly.

According to the general manager, high demand for rooms in February is not typical for hotels.

“We just opened two months ago, and we opened at this time because the hotel business during the winter time is usually slow, and during the pandemic it’s especially slow, but unfortunately this weather has brought many guests to our hotel because they lost power. Of course we are happy to open our doors, and give nice warm rooms at night for our guests,” said Susana Popu, The Bee’s general manager.

On Thursday morning the Schoolfield Substation feed went offline, which affects 1,200 Danville utilities customers. It went back online at roughly 12:30 p.m.

