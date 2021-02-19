Investigation underway into fatal Pittsylvania County house fire

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Several agencies are investigating a fire that killed one person Wednesday in Hurt

The victim’s remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for positive identification and to determine the cause of death, and the Fire Marshal continues to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Department and Public Safety Department are involved in the investigation.

Units from Hurt, Gretna, Climax, Renan, and Chatham Volunteer Fire Departments, along with an EMS unit from Pittsylvania County Public Safety, were called to the fire on Rockford School Road in Hurt the morning of February, 17. Firefighters found flames coming from the front living room of the home, and after extinguishing the fire, they searched the home, finding a dead male. His age and name have not been determined.

“The Public Safety Department reminds individuals to please have working smoke detectors in your home,” said Public Safety Director Chris Slemp. “If you use alternative heat sources during times of power outages, please follow the instructions for their use and keep them three feet from combustibles.”

