Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit by gubernatorial candidate Chase over nominating contest

In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase arrives in the temporary...
In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase arrives in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia prior to the start of the Senate session at the facility in Richmond, Va.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled against GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase in a lawsuit she filed challenging the Virginia party’s plans for this year’s nominating contest.

The Republicans have a tentative plan for a statewide convention May 1 to choose nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. But mass gatherings remain banned for public health reasons and party leaders haven’t agreed on how to adjust.

Chase wanted a judge to rule out an assembled convention. But the judge ruled Friday that the candidate for governor lacks standing to bring her claim, effectively agreeing with the Republican Party of Virginia to dismiss the case.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icicles on the trees Thursday as more than .25" ice fell.
Spotty freezing drizzle overnight; turning breezy Friday
A driver hit a utility pole on Main Street in the Wasena area of Roanoke Thursday
Roads are icy and slushy; don’t drive if you don’t have to
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
First case of South African COVID-19 located in SWVA
Ice from a storm in Moneta Thursday
Let’s see your weather-related pictures today

Latest News

General Assembly committee tables constitutional amendment targeting educational disparities
Sen. Tim Kaine and Sen. Michael Bennet have re-introduced Medicare-X legislation that could...
Kaine and Bennet reintroduce Medicare-X legislation
Senator Tim Kaine visited vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Kaine visits vaccination sites in the Roanoke Valley
Virginia Democrats roll out plan to get more children back into the classroom for in-person...
House Democrats unveil plan for in-person learning