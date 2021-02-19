Advertisement

Man gets three years for driving truck towards BLM protesters

The man pleaded guilty to each of the three charges.
gavel
gavel(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was sentenced to three years in jail for driving his truck toward a group of Black Lives Matter protesters. The Virginian-Pilot reports 20-year-old Emanuel “Manny” Wilder was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to all the charges against him, including reckless driving.

The incident happened on May 31, 2020. In court, Wilder was seen on video shirtless, wielding a hatchet and yelling racial obscenities at the group of protesters.

In another video, he’s seen driving his truck toward them. Wilder apologized in court.

His attorney asked that Wilder be sentenced to time served but the judge disagreed, stating hate wouldn’t be tolerated in the community.

