No injuries reported after shots fired in Lynchburg

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating shots fired early Friday, saying there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Longview Drive around 4:30 a.m., and found several casings near the 1505 building. No one has been arrested and police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

