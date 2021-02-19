No injuries reported after shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating shots fired early Friday, saying there are no reports of injuries or property damage.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Longview Drive around 4:30 a.m., and found several casings near the 1505 building. No one has been arrested and police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.