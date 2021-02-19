Advertisement

Pittsylvania/Danville Health District announces details for second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Averett University was announced at the site for February 20
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Averett University’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus was announced Thursday as the site for the Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 20.

The event is only available for those who received their first dose at Averett’s North Campus on January 23, 2021.

Visit the Virginia Department of Health’s new website to pre-register for your vaccine if you are eligible in Phases 1a or 1b. Pre-registering does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment, but rather collects the data for the VDH to contact you to schedule your appointment.

More resources surrounding the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and information about the vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icicles on the trees Thursday as more than .25" ice fell.
Refreeze overnight; Increased outages Friday as winds increase
Alexis Murphy disappeared from Nelson County in 2013; her body has been recovered
Remains found of girl who disappeared from Nelson County in 2013
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
COVID
Governor announces new vaccine registration phone number as percentage of positive COVID tests slides below 9%

Latest News

Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
First case of South African COVID-19 located in SWVA
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
The military’s resistance comes as troops are deploying to administer shots at vaccination...
Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a patient adjusts his face mask as he leaves a COVID-19...
Experts warn against COVID-19 variants as states reopen