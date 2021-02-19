Pittsylvania/Danville Health District announces details for second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic

(WDBJ) - Averett University’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus was announced Thursday as the site for the Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on February 20.

The event is only available for those who received their first dose at Averett’s North Campus on January 23, 2021.

Visit the Virginia Department of Health’s new website to pre-register for your vaccine if you are eligible in Phases 1a or 1b. Pre-registering does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment, but rather collects the data for the VDH to contact you to schedule your appointment.

More resources surrounding the Commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 and information about the vaccine can be found here.

