Radford city street crews work to clear ice off roads

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City street maintenance spent Thursday trying to keep roads clear.

“When you’ve got snow it’s a lot easier,” said Russell Brewster a Radford snowplow driver.

But clearing ice he says it’s a whole different story.

“Ice it’s more of a treacherous situation and you got a put salt down try to get the chemicals to work and then just keep going over and over and over until you get it off,” said Brewster.

Brewster is one of the many snowplow driver that worked a 12-hour day, going over and over many primary and secondary roads explaining that the ice--- especially on trees can make things a bit more challenging.

“You got so much overhang with the ice and stuff,” he said.

Brewster says for drivers, who sees them out an about take things slow, and stay back.

“Those chemicals we have in the vehicles they do sling the salt fling the gravel and if you’re close to it will hit cars, “said Brewster.

He says the biggest worry for now is keeping an eye out another refreeze.

“Because you don’t know what you’re going to run into,” said Brewster.

Crews say they will continue to monitor road conditions and they will remain on call if they need to come out and treat roads again.

