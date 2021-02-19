Advertisement

Roanoke crews work around the clock to clear streets of snow and ice

Close to 150 city employees are working 12-hour shifts to keep 65 snow plows and spreaders on the road.
Close to 150 city employees are working 12-hour shifts to keep 65 snow plows and spreaders on the road.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When the snow flies, local government employees and contractors spring into action.

In the city of Roanoke, for example, about 150 city employees, working 12-hour shifts, are keeping 65 plows and spreaders on the road.

Dwayne D’Ardenne is the city’s Transportation Manager.

“We’ve got a great group of snow fighters,” D’Ardenne told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon. “That includes not only folks from transportation, but we also get help from parks and recreation, solid waste, storm water, fleet facilities. It’s a group effort with all hands on deck.”

D’Ardenne said it will take some time before all of the streets in the city are back down to blacktop, but he’s hoping city crews won’t be chasing snow and ice for the fourth weekend in a row.

