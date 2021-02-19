Scruggs Fire and Rescue hosting food drive to help those affected by COVID

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Scruggs Fire & Rescue is hosting a food drive Saturday to help families struggling, because of COVID restrictions, with hunger.

Assistant Chief William Hoyt says, “Our department’s mission has always been to protect and serve our community. That being said, we have partnered with local organizations to create a food drive to help those families in need.”

There will be drop-off boxes around the community, as well as a donation drive at the fire house (2130 Bluewater Drive in Moneta) Saturday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The goal is to collect canned foods, non-perishable items and hygiene products.

Hoyt explains the 20th is only a food drop-off, not a pickup. The local organizations will handle distribution of food and other products donated.

Come out this Saturday and help support families in need in our community! Posted by Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

