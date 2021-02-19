Tree knocks out power for hundreds, lights back on now

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Hundreds of people in Christiansburg lost power Thursday afternoon after a tree knocked out a main line along North Franklin Street.

The lights are back on now, but all it took was one tree branch to knock out power for about 1,400 customers.

The ice got so heavy that it knocked a branch down on the power lines. Power workers tended to the lines for nearly three hours.

The work blocked off part of North Franklin St. -- causing traffic to get diverted around the Christiansburg Aquatic Center -- until crews could fully restore power. The lights came back on just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The continual ice sitting on lines and trees all day that can be a nuisance. The longer it weighs them down, the more stress it keeps on them.

Power crews will continue to be on standby in case they’re needed as the night goes on.

