Advertisement

Tree knocks out power for hundreds, lights back on now

By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Hundreds of people in Christiansburg lost power Thursday afternoon after a tree knocked out a main line along North Franklin Street.

The lights are back on now, but all it took was one tree branch to knock out power for about 1,400 customers.

The ice got so heavy that it knocked a branch down on the power lines. Power workers tended to the lines for nearly three hours.

The work blocked off part of North Franklin St. -- causing traffic to get diverted around the Christiansburg Aquatic Center -- until crews could fully restore power. The lights came back on just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

The continual ice sitting on lines and trees all day that can be a nuisance. The longer it weighs them down, the more stress it keeps on them.

Power crews will continue to be on standby in case they’re needed as the night goes on.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icicles on the trees Thursday as more than .25" ice fell.
Refreeze overnight; Increased outages Friday as winds increase
Alexis Murphy disappeared from Nelson County in 2013; her body has been recovered
Remains found of girl who disappeared from Nelson County in 2013
Human remains found on Hollins University campus
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
COVID
Governor announces new vaccine registration phone number as percentage of positive COVID tests slides below 9%

Latest News

Ian Cassette checks out some sleet "tadpoles" and how much snow we've seen this season.
Sleet tadpoles and how much snow we've seen this season
Radford Plow 2.18.21
Radford Plow 2.18.21
Bent Mountain AEP Outages Thursday
Bent Mountain AEP Outages Thursday
Hundreds Lose Power In Christiansburg Thursday
Hundreds Lose Power In Christiansburg Thursday
Pittsylvania/Danville Health District announces details for second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic