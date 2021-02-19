Turning breezy today with increasing sunshine

A weaker coastal storm will throw light amounts of freezing drizzle and sleet back toward the Southside early this morning. Any additional precipitation should be minimal, but may lead to added slick spots out on the roads. Watch especially for bridges and overpasses which freeze first. Temperatures early on will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We're still finding a little light wintry mix toward the Southside, but should end by day break. (WDBJ Weather)

WHY ALL THE ICE LATELY?

FRIDAY

Friday will begin with clouds and a spotty wintry mix for a few areas. That’s followed by increasing sunshine by the afternoon along with gusty wind. Gusts may top 25mph at times with sustained winds around 15mph. The wind, combined with the already ice-covered or damaged trees, may be all it takes to bring numerous power outages.

Repairing power outages may be even more difficult as crews will be working with windy conditions as well as damp ground which makes accessing areas more difficult.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Sunshine comes back in full force Saturday, but so does the wind. Winds remain gusty through the afternoon with afternoon highs in the low 30s. By Sunday, winds should diminish with mostly sunny and slightly warmer conditions. Highs warm to the mid 40s. We turn even warmer next week along with more settled weather.

NEXT WEEK

Monday, a cold front brings the chance of light rain to the region along with a possible wintry mix in the mountains as temperatures remain colder. It’s a quick-moving system, so any wintry impacts should be minimal. Behind the front, we gradually turn warmer through the week, reaching the 50s by Tuesday.

A cold front brings the chance of light rain to the region Monday along with a morning mix in the mountains. (WDBJ7)

By the middle of the week, models are trending even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather.

The weather turns warmer next week with highs in the 50s. (WDBJ7)

