UVA trying to manage a surge in COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia is hoping its new mitigation strategy will help stop a rapid spread of COVID-19
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is hoping its new mitigation strategy will help stop a rapid spread of COVID-19.

According to UVA’s COVID Tracker, as of late Thursday afternoon, there are 174 new COVID cases bringing the total number of active cases at UVA to 779.

“We have a student body that knows how to do the right thing. We proved that last semester that even after a sharp uptick in cases at the beginning of last semester, we can do the right things for each other and for the people around us to get this under control and we’re confident that we’ll be able to do that again,” Brian Coy, the spokesperson for UVA, said.

Coy says the school is asking students to follow the new strict guidelines that were put in place on Tuesday night.

“The steps we’re taking are designed to limit the opportunities for the virus to spread between people, so that’s why we’re effectively asking students to stay home unless they’re going to class, unless they’re getting food, or unless they’re going outside to exercise,” Coy said.

The rules are narrow, but Coy is hopeful this strategy will work.

“We hope over the next period that we’ve done this before, that by the end of that period we’ll start to see cases decline as a result of the actions that we put in place this week,” Coy said.

The school will consider lifting the restrictions on Friday, February 26, if conditions permit.

