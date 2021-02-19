Advertisement

Virginia Department of Corrections reports half of inmates vaccinated

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WDBJ) - Virginia’s Department of Corrections reported this week that half of the state’s incarcerated people have been vaccinated. The department also reports more than half its staff has also been vaccinated.

By the numbers, that comes out to about 13,000 incarcerated people and 6,000 staff members with the first of their Moderna shots.

As WDBJ7 reported last month, the DOC was offering free email stamps, phone credits and care packages for incarcerated people who signed up for the vaccine.

According to the DOC, second doses are also being administered. About 3,000 people have received their second doses. The average daily population of incarcerated people in January was 23,811.

The consulting firm Deloitte is helping DOC develop its strategy for vaccine deployment with the Virginia Department of Health. DOC reports it’s also working weekly with members of the University of Virginia’s Infectious disease team.

