Virginia man charged with attacking officers at US Capitol

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the attack on the U.S. Capitol last month.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Gennaro Mellis, 34, at his home in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Tuesday.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Mellis, also known as Jon Gennaro, to be detained in jail until a remote court hearing on Friday.

In a court filing, an FBI agent said video footage from a police body camera showed Mellis and others people using using sticks and other items as weapons to assault officers who were protecting the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

