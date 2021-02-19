Virginia sees drop in new COVID case increase, positive percentage from tests and hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 559,930 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, February 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,034 from the 557,896 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 2,304 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 1,471,232 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 1,427,750. Friday’s number has not been released.

5,703,634 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with an 8.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 8.6% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 7,098 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 7,090.

1,671 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 1,828.

45,524 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

