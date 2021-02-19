Virginia Tech will dissolve Student Government Association

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech will dissolve its Student Government Association and create a new undergraduate senate.

The announcement arrives months after accusations of dysfunction and sexism prompted a reevaluation of the association.

A task force recommended this week that an Undergraduate Student Senate take on the role of student governance. The task force formed in the wake of allegations of political infighting, sexism and cronyism.

There also were multiple impeachment attempts, high turnover and extensive vacancies.

The new student senate will do away with the executive, legislative and judicial branches. The governmental body will be made up of about 85 senators.

