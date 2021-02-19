Advertisement

Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week announced

The week will take place March 15th to 19th
Tornado damage left behind during the Feburary 2016 tornado outbreak.
By WDBJ7 Meteorologists
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - It has been announced that Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week will take place from March 15th to the 19th. This is the first-ever full week of severe weather preparedness for the state to go along with the statewide tornado drill.

The week—which will focus on a different aspect of severe weather including tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and lightning—will be put in place through a coordination with the National Weather Service along with Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Other private organizations, such as WDBJ7 Weather, will help promote and help put on the event.

During the week, NWS offices will have different activities that they will be hosting including Skywarn training sessions to Facebook live events and more.

The statewide tornado drill will be held during severe weather awareness week on Tuesday, March 16th at 9:45 AM. The backup date for the drill would be March 17th.

Keep on the look out for more updates to come!

