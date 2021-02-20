Christiansburg woman serves community through her Feeding Hungry Hearts Ministry

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman is giving back to those in need. Vanessa Eason collects donated items and hands them out once a month.

The third Saturday of every month, you can find Eason in Christiansburg Feeding Hungry Hearts--also the name of her ministry.

“Our main purpose is to be a help, a little assistance to those who are in need, those who are a little less fortunate, and like I say, you don’t have to be homeless to be hungry,” she said.

Eason is a community pastor of Scattergood Church in Christiansburg, where she runs her ministry.

She hands out items like clothes, toiletries, and food, every month rain or shine.

“People hungry in the rain. People hungry in the snow . . . But I have this thing with God, I say lord, you know on third Saturdays, I take care of your people, so please don’t let it rain on me, so as you can see, the sun is out,” Eason said.

She founded the ministry in New Jersey and then brought it to Christiansburg.

“I thought if I could do it there, I could do it here, so I started this ministry in January 2009,” she said.

First she just gave out food, but through more donations and church contributions, she now gives out even more at various spots in the New River Valley to whoever shows up.

“I’ve been in ministry since I was 24, I’m 66, and God has gave me a mission. I’m a foster and adopted mom to 29 children, so like I say, I have the gift that helps.”

It’s Eason’s friend from church, Connie Teele, who reached out to WDBJ7 about the good Eason gives.

“Pastor Vanessa, she does it from her heart, and she does it in the glory of God . . . We have to let people know that they are appreciated. We have to let people know that they count,” Teele said.

“It doesn’t make any difference if it’s one or 50, as long as we bless somebody and we know we’re being a blessing, it makes my heart good, so if nobody came out but one, I would’ve been there for that one person,” Eason said.

If you’d like to donate, you can contact the Scattergood Church.

