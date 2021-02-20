Cold and windy across the region today

ICE STORM LINKS Road conditions and VDOT Cams Get real-time road conditions from VDOT along with camera Share your ice photos and reports Share your storm photos and videos. Be sure to include your name and hometown so we can give you credit for the great photos!

SATURDAY

We have some lingering clouds this morning, but clouds look to decrease and we will likely see plenty of sun through the weekend. Winds are breezy this morning and feel like temperatures are in the single digits, teens, and 20s. We look to remain windy today with gusts 20-35 mph. Highs climb into the 30s and a few 40s to the east.

Windy conditions keep us cold today. (WDBJ Weather)

TONIGHT

Winds look to calm overnight, but temperatures will likely be even colder. Lows will likely be in the teens area wide with clear skies.

Clear and cold tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

We start of cold with mostly sunny and slightly warmer conditions. Highs warm to the mid 40s. We remain calm, but another system is expected on Monday.

NEXT WEEK

Monday, a cold front brings the chance of light rain to the region along with a possible wintry mix in the mountains as temperatures remain colder. It’s a quick-moving system, so any wintry impacts should be minimal. Behind the front, we gradually turn warmer through the week, reaching the 50s by Tuesday.

Rain and wintry mix move in on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

By the middle of the week, models are trending even warmer with temperatures climbing to the upper 50s and possibly a few 60s by Wednesday. We may indeed be getting a break in the relentless stretch of weekly wintry weather. Enjoy it because models are showing changes for the end of the week.

The weather turns warmer next week with highs in the 50s. (WDBJ7)

