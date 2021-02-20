Crews respond to Appalachian Trail Saturday to aid injured hiker
Multiple agencies are working the incident.
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to the Bedford County portion of the Appalachian Trail Saturday near the James River footbridge for a report of an injured hiker.
The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue, City of Lynchburg Fire & EMS and Bedford County Special Operations Command responded to the incident.
