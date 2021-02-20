Hiker taken to hospital after fall down embankment of Appalachian Trail near Catawba Saturday

(WDBJ) - A hiker was taken to the hospital with a non-critical head injury Saturday after falling from the Sawtooth Trail down a steep embankment.

Crews responded to the area of the McAfee Knob parking lot at around noon Saturday.

Sawtooth is the Appalachian Trail connector between McAfee Knob and Dragon’s Tooth. The hiker was about one mile from the McAfee Knob parking lot when they fell.

The patient exited near The Homeplace Restaurant after having to be carried out through steep, icy terrain and over a creek.

About 20 emergency crew personnel responded to the incident.

