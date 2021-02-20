Man taken to hospital after crashing into Christiansburg Cricket Wireless

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup ran into a parked car and a Cricket Wireless store in Christiansburg (1580 N. Franklin St.) Saturday, before being taken to Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery for further evaluation.

William Tyler Griffith, 27 of Dublin, was traveling north in the 1500 block of North Franklin Street when he went over the divider and crossed the southbound lanes before leaving the roadway. He sustained no visible injuries and was conscious and alert after the crash.

Griffith had no recollection of the crash or what caused him to go over the center line.

The Cricket Wireless was occupied at the time, and an employee received a minor cut from the flying debris.

No serious injuries were reported.

There was significant damage to both the Cricket Wireless and the parked 2010 Honda Civic. The 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was deemed a loss. Early estimates tallied up to approximately $60,000 in damages for the building before Christiansburg building inspectors condemned it as a result of the crash.

There was approximately $4,000 in damages done to the parked car.

No word yet on charges in this case. Check back for updates.

