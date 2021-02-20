Advertisement

NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys

The men’s tournament is being hosted in Indiana, with the women’s being held in Texas.
(Source: NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas. The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at men’s venues to allow for social distancing.

That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches.

On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four. Games in the first two rounds will limit attendance to team guests.

Most Read

Icicles on the trees Thursday as more than .25" ice fell.
Spotty freezing drizzle overnight; turning breezy Friday
A driver hit a utility pole on Main Street in the Wasena area of Roanoke Thursday
Roads are icy and slushy; don’t drive if you don’t have to
Power outage
Check the VA power outage map for estimated restorations
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
First case of South African COVID-19 located in SWVA
Ice from a storm in Moneta Thursday
Let’s see your weather-related pictures today

Latest News

High School Hoops - February 17
High School Hoops - February 17
VHSL State Basketball Semfinals took center stage Wednesday
The district said that as of Wednesday morning, school leaders see no indication of additional...
Roanoke County Schools votes to allow sports outside county
Pulaski County High School Adds To Their Roster Presence
Pulaski County High School Adds To Roster Presence