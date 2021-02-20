Advertisement

Twisted Track to host ‘Bluegrass & Brunch’ Feb. 21

Brunch will be served each third Sunday of the month.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Twisted Track Brew Pub in Roanoke is kicking off their “Bluegrass & Brunch” event Sunday, February 21 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. with music beginning at 2.

Owner and Brewer, Will Landry, spoke with our Logan Sherrill about “Bluegrass & Brunch” as well as opening a new brewery during the pandemic.

Click here for more on Twisted Track.

