Twisted Track to host ‘Bluegrass & Brunch’ Feb. 21
Brunch will be served each third Sunday of the month.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Twisted Track Brew Pub in Roanoke is kicking off their “Bluegrass & Brunch” event Sunday, February 21 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. with music beginning at 2.
Brunch will be served each third Sunday of the month.
Owner and Brewer, Will Landry, spoke with our Logan Sherrill about “Bluegrass & Brunch” as well as opening a new brewery during the pandemic.
Click here for more on Twisted Track.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.