Two taken to the hospital after hit-and-run Friday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in the hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries Friday after a hit-and-run at the intersection of Orange Avenue NW and Burrell Street NW.

A driver hit another driver in the area and left the scene. An officer was able to arrest the suspect shortly after the crash.

Roanoke Police ask drivers to stay off the roads when they can Friday night and into Saturday as they are icing over again and can be dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.