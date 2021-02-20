Advertisement

Two taken to the hospital after hit-and-run Friday night in Roanoke

The crash was at the intersection of Orange Avenue NW and Burrell Street NW
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in the hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries Friday after a hit-and-run at the intersection of Orange Avenue NW and Burrell Street NW.

A driver hit another driver in the area and left the scene. An officer was able to arrest the suspect shortly after the crash.

Roanoke Police ask drivers to stay off the roads when they can Friday night and into Saturday as they are icing over again and can be dangerous.

