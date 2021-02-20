Advertisement

VDH officials say now is not the time to “let your guard down” during ongoing pandemic

COVID-19 vaccine doses are being shipped weekly to VDH.
COVID-19 vaccine doses are being shipped weekly to VDH.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 caught up with Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts Director Cynthia Morrow to get some more of your questions answered on the COVID-19 vaccines.

She said in a phone call Friday morning that cases are declining and the Virginia Department of Health is working hard to vaccinate folks as quickly as possible, once doses become available. However, she pointed out that these factors do not mean people can let their guards down during this ongoing pandemic, especially with COVID-19 variants quickly spreading.

Southwest Virginia just discovered its first case of the South African COVID-19 variant.

”The variants are a stark reminder that we cannot afford to let up on community mitigation strategies, and we cannot afford to let up on intensive vaccination efforts, and we won’t, but it’s going to take the entire community,” Morrow said.

She also talked about how VDH is speaking often with local high school superintendents to make sure they are following mitigation strategies ahead of football season starting back up.

